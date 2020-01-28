Image copyright Kevin Trahar | Geograph Image caption A man was found dead near the Pontwalby Viaduct

The body of a 73-year-old man has been discovered outside a property in Neath Port Talbot.

The man's body was found near Pontwalby Viaduct in Glynneath on Monday afternoon.

A 28-year-old local man has been arrested in connection with the death.

South Wales Police want to know if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area between 15:30-19:50 GMT.