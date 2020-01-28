Image copyright Del Hastings | Coedffranc Town Council Image caption Flooding in the bowls pavilion was caused by a hose fed through an air vent

A bowls hall at a community park was flooded by "mindless" vandals who fed a hosepipe through an air vent.

The incident overnight on Sunday is the latest in a spate of vandalism at Skewen Park in Neath, according to park superintendent Chris Richards.

"The whole building was flooded," Mr Richards said.

The extent of the damage is not yet known but it has led to the cancellation of practice games. South Wales Police is investigating.

Mr Richards said vandals entered a closed and gated private area, blocking sinks and turning on the taps at the bowls pavilion which is also used for coffee mornings and meetings.

"The previous night they put the hose into the park garage and switched it on. That was obviously a practice run," he said.

"We are always having vandalism. I just don't understand what they get from it.

"It's just mindless. It's not just their parents picking up the bill, it's all of us."

The park on Wern Road is locked to the public between dusk and dawn but Mr Richards said the vandals were able to climb over fences and walls to get in.

A police spokesperson said officers had received a report of damage being caused to the buildings overnight between Sunday and Monday.