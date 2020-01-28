Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Granddadscott Image caption This striking image of the Powys hills showed a light dusting

Cold overnight temperatures have left parts of Wales dusted with snow on Tuesday.

The snow has mostly fallen at altitudes above 650ft (200m), leaving mountainous areas with a light covering.

Here are some of the best pictures, sent in by BBC Weather Watchers.

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/The landygirl Image caption There was white all around in Llangollen, Denbighshire

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Shelley W Image caption Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent also saw some snow

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/c0pykitten Image caption Low temperatures led to this spectacular ice formation in New Inn, Torfaen