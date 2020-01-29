Image caption Dr Yvonne Griffiths has been in China for three weeks

A lecturer stranded in China by the coronavirus outbreak is hopeful of leaving the country on Thursday.

Yvonne Griffiths, 71, from Cardiff, had been due to fly back on Monday but her flight had been cancelled.

The UK government is arranging to evacuate Britons from Wuhan and the Hubei province, with up to 300 British people are thought to be in the area.

The virus has caused more than 100 deaths, spreading across China and to at least 16 other countries.

Dr Griffiths, who has been in Wuhan for three weeks, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers it was "excellent" news.

There are no planes or trains in or out of Wuhan, where people are being treated

"It would be a great relief to get home... we are very happy the government has put this in place," she said.

"Friends and family at home had been very worried.

"The health risk is more, day by day not getting any better."

She said she had been told there would be health check at Wuhan airport and and anyone showing signs of illness could be quarantined there but she was not expecting to be quarantined back in the UK.

"I think we will be met by a medical team in the UK who will also do some checks," she said.

"I understand we will be expected to be in self-isolation for two weeks...

"I was a little surprised that we wouldn't be quarantined but that decision is with the government."

She said she had been told the flight should be departing Wuhan airport on Thursday but had not been given a time.

"It seems that the Chinese airport have got to give clearance for the flight coming in," she said.