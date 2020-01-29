Image caption London-born singer Michael Kiwanuka won the BBC's Sound of 2012

Brit Award nominee Michael Kiwanuka will be one of the headline acts at the 2020 Green Man festival.

He will join fellow headliners Caribou, Mac DeMarco and Little Dragon at Glanusk Park near Crickhowell, Powys, between 20 and 23 August.

Kiwanuka's number one album Love and Hate supplied the opening track for the award-winning series Big Little Lies.

The independent music and arts festival has been held annually since 2003 and attracts more than 25,000 music fans.

The festival tweeted there would be a "whole host of bewitching acts" including Goldfrapp, Gruff Rhys, Nadine Shah and Moon Duo.