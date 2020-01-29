Image copyright Family photo Image caption Zac (left), aged three, died and his brother Harley, four, is no longer in a critical condition

A four-year-old boy who was injured in a caravan fire which killed his brother is now stable in hospital, Dyfed-Powys Police say.

Zac Harvey, three, was killed in the blaze in Ffair Rhos near Tregaron, Ceredigion, on 19 January.

His father Shaun Harvey, 28, is also stable while brother Harley was previously classed as critically ill.

"Both are currently stable and remain in hospital with a period of recovery ahead of them," the force said.

An appeal fund for the victims passed its £10,000 target within 10 days.

The organisers of the appeal originally set a target of £5,000 but that was passed within hours in what they described as an "overwhelming" response.