Image copyright David Medcalf /Geograph Image caption The school has 350 pupils from age 11 to 18 and charges fees of up to £40,500

A private school whose head has been accused of sending inappropriate texts to schoolgirls is failing to safeguard pupils, school inspectors have found.

The Welsh Government asked Estyn to undertake an unannounced visit after concerns were raised about Ruthin School in Denbighshire.

Reports in The Times and Daily Mail newspapers claimed Toby Belfield sent inappropriate messages to six girls.

The school said it welcomed the publication of the Estyn report.

Inspectors found the school did not comply with regulations on the welfare, health and safety of pupils. but do not specifically reference the texting allegations.

The school said Mr Belfield "has not been carrying out his role" while investigations into the allegations against him were ongoing.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said government officials were "carefully considering next steps".

The 700-year-old school has 350 pupils aged 11 to 18 and charges fees of up to £40,500 for boarders.

A parallel inspection by Care Inspectorate Wales in November found the school was failing to meet safeguarding responsibilities.

Estyn found the safeguarding policy was "appropriate" but the council of management had not ensured procedures were applied rigorously.

It found safeguarding reports submitted to trustees were "not fit for purpose" and the designated safeguarding person was not supported effectively.

Image caption Allegations have been made against school principal Toby Belfield

Inspectors said the role of the principal was not defined precisely, so it was not clear to what extent the principal was exempt from specific guidelines and how he was being held to account.

It was concluded the school did not meet the requirements of the Independent School Standards (Wales) Regulations 2003.

Its recommendations included implementing robust arrangements for reporting safeguarding concerns to senior leaders and trustees and creating a culture of safeguarding pupils.

Ms Williams said the school's council of management had been asked to produce an action plan to address the failings.

She said the government did not have powers to direct an independent school to dismiss a staff member but added: "I expect every independent school to act in the best interests of pupils and to ensure that they meet their legal safeguarding responsibilities.

"In the event that an independent school does not act to safeguard and promote the welfare of children who are pupils at the school in a way that Welsh Government and other bodies think is appropriate, the ultimate sanction would be to remove the school from the register of independent schools.

"This would mean the school could no longer offer full-time education."

In a statement, the school said it had been "carrying out a root and branch strategic review of its safeguarding governance and safeguarding arrangements, and that is continuing".

It added it had produced a "comprehensive action plan for how it proposes to address the shortcomings".