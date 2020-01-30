Image caption Byron Wright uses a mask when he's in public to try protect against picking up an airborne virus

A man with cystic fibrosis is concerned about the availability of respirator masks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Byron Wright, 37, who has had a lung transplant and has a suppressed immune system, uses the masks to try to protect against viruses in public.

His wife, Glesni, from Gwynedd, said a virus increases the risk of his body rejecting the new organ.

She said it was harder and more expensive to buy the masks online since the outbreak in China.

Public Health Wales said there was "insufficient evidence" to suggest there was any benefit to people from wearing a face mask, unless they had been directed to do so by a doctor.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Coronavirus has caused more than 130 deaths since the outbreak started in China

On Sunday, Mrs Wright, 36, who is her husband's full time carer, went online to order respirator masks, but she was refunded her money as the company could not fulfil the order.

Following more searching online, she was able to buy some masks, but she said prices had increased due to demand.

A pharmacy in Cardiff told BBC Wales that, whilst it does not stock face masks, it had received up to 30 queries in recent days.

Coronavirus has caused more than 130 deaths, spreading across China and to at least 16 other countries.

It has prompted people in the affected areas to wear the masks when in public in the hope it helps stop the spread of the virus.

Image copyright Glesni and Byron Wright Image caption Glesni Wright: "This is a worrying time for people like us who depend on these types of masks"

But the increase in demand has caused problems for the Wrights, who live in Manod, Blaenau Ffestiniog.

"Since the coronavirus started we are taking more precautions and wanted to make sure we had enough masks," said Mrs Wright.

"I started to look on other websites and saw that many are out of stock and the ones available had significantly increased in price.

"You could get 10 masks for £10 but now they are around £6 to £10 each."

Mrs Wright said: "This is a worrying time for people like us who depend on these types of masks.

"Some people don't care if they get a cold or a virus, they go to work as usual, but it can change our lives forever."

Do the masks help stop viruses spreading?

Image caption Some experts say frequent hand washing can also help to protect against catching a virus

Surgical masks were first introduced into hospitals in the late 18th Century but they did not make the transition into public use until the Spanish flu outbreak in 1919.

Using them to prevent infection is popular in many countries around the world but virologists are sceptical about their effectiveness against airborne viruses, although there is some evidence to suggest they can help prevent hand-to-mouth transmissions.

But a Public Health Wales (PHW) spokesman said: "There is insufficient evidence to suggest that there is any benefit to members of the general public from wearing a face mask.

"The risk to the general public from the N-CoV infection remains low.

"Public Health Wales would not encourage people to buy or start wearing face masks unless they have been directed to do so by a clinician."

A Boots spokesman added: "The best way to help prevent catching a virus is by making sure you regularly wash your hands with soap, and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth to prevent transmission from surfaces, especially after blowing your nose, sneezing and coughing.

"Antiviral hand foams and gel can also be useful when you are out and about."

Image caption Dr Yvonne Griffiths hopes to be among those flying back to the UK on Thursday

Two hundred British citizens being flown back to the UK from Wuhan on Thursday will be put in quarantine for two weeks on their arrival.

Lecturer Yvonne Griffiths, from Cardiff, who has been stuck in a hotel in Wuhan following the outbreak, said people would receive "screening from some health people here in Wuhan, and if we are not showing any symptoms then we'll be able to board that plane".

PHW said some residents in Wales had been offered screening for the virus as they "meet the current testing criteria", but they would not say how many as numbers were "so low".

The UK's Department of Health said on Wednesday that 130 people had been given the all-clear for the new coronavirus which can cause severe acute respiratory infection.