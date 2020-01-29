Image caption Two misconduct charges against Aaron Shotton have been found proven by a hearing

The former leader of Flintshire council allowed a prospective personal assistant to see job interview questions, an inquiry panel has found.

It also ruled Aaron Shotton had encouraged the woman - who got the job - to send inappropriate text messages of a sexual nature during office hours.

Claims he used a hire car for personal use were dismissed by the Adjudication Panel for Wales in Llandudno.

The panel said his actions breached code of conduct rules.

Mr Shotton resigned from his post as council leader at Flintshire in April following a row over the sacking of his deputy.

During the three-day hearing he had denied having an extra-marital affair with his personal assistant.

But he faced the three charges unrelated to the alleged relationship, after the case was referred to the panel by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.

The adjudication panel decided the proven charges did amount to a breach of the Welsh local government code of conduct.

The panel must now decide whether it will impose sanctions on Mr Shotton.

He remains a Labour councillor for the Connah's Quay Central ward on Flintshire council, and is chair of the Clwyd Pension Fund Committee.