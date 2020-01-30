Image caption Two misconduct charges against Aaron Shotton have been found proven by a hearing

A former council leader who allowed a prospective personal assistant to see job interview questions has been suspended for three months.

An inquiry panel found ex-Flintshire council boss Aaron Shotton had encouraged the woman - who got the job - to send inappropriate text messages of a sexual nature during office hours.

The panel said his actions breached code of conduct rules.

The Connah's Quay Central Labour councillor's suspension is immediate.

Mr Shotton resigned as council leader in April 2019 following a row over the sacking of his deputy.

During the Adjudication Panel for Wales hearing in Llandudno he had denied having an extra-marital affair with his personal assistant.

But he faced three charges unrelated to the alleged relationship after the case was referred to the panel by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.

The panel decided the proven charges did amount to a breach of the Welsh local government code of conduct.

Claims he used a hire car for personal use were dismissed by the panel.

Mr Shotton said he would not commenting but he has the right to appeal to the High Court over the panel's decision.

He remains a Labour councillor on Flintshire council, and is chair of the Clwyd pension fund committee.