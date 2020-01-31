National School Categorisation System: Red
These are the schools listed county-by-county in the red category, judged to need the most support. There are 24 secondary schools in the red category - up two on the year - and 20 primary schools - down five since last year.
There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the system.
Primary
Abertillery Learning Community
Secondary
Abertillery Learning Community
Brynmawr Foundation School
Primary
Plasnewydd
Secondary
None
Primary
Ysgol Bro Sannan
Crumlin High Level Primary
Cwmcarn Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod
Secondary
Risca Community Comprehensive
Islwyn High
Primary
St Alban's RC
St. Peter's
Secondary
Cardiff West Community High
Primary
Blaenau
Pentip
Y Castell
Secondary
None
Special
Rhydygors School & Support Services
Primary
None
Secondary
None
Primary
Ysgol Awel y Mynydd
Secondary
None
Primary
None
Secondary
Denbigh High
Primary
Abermorddu CP
Secondary
None
Primary
None
Secondary
Ysgol Ardudwy
Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle
Ysgol Dyffryn Ogwen Bethesda
Primary
None
Secondary
Ysgol Uwchradd Bodedern
Primary
None
Secondary
None
Primary
None
Secondary
None
Primary
None
Secondary
None
Primary
Malpas Church in Wales
Secondary
Newport High
St Julian's
Primary
Ysgol Ger Y Llan
Spittal Church In Wales VC
Secondary
Ysgol Greenhill
Primary
Brynhafren CP
Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon
Secondary
Brecon High
Ysgol Calon Cymru
Newtown High
Primary
Porth Community
Secondary
Aberdare Community
Porth Community
Primary
None
Secondary
None
Primary
Ysgol Panteg
Secondary
Croesyceiliog
Cwmbran High
Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw
Primary
None
Secondary
None
Primary
None
Secondary
Ysgol Bryn Alyn
Ysgol Clywedog
Rhosnesni High