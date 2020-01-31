Image copyright Getty Images

These are the schools listed county-by-county in the ambler category. There are 152 schools which need this second highest level of support - including 113 primaries.

Primary

Glyncoed

Sofrydd

Secondary

None

Primary

Brynmenyn

Ogmore Vale

Tynyrheol

Secondary

Maesteg Comprehensive

Pencoed Comprehensive

Primary

Idris Davies School 3 to 18

Llanfabon Infants

Phillipstown

Secondary

Bedwas High

Blackwood Comprehensive

Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni

Idris Davies 3 to 18

Primary

Baden Powell Primary School

Glan yr Afon Primary School

Pentyrch Primary

Pontprennau

St Cuthbert's RC

St. Francis RC

Ton-yr-Ywen Primary School

Secondary

St. Illtyd's Catholic High

Special

Meadowbank

Primary

Abergwili

Abernant

Bryn

Brynsaron

Cynwyl Elfed

Drefach

Ffwrnes

Hafodwenog

Llanddarog

Llanllwni

Llanpumsaint

Peniel

Penygaer

Pontiets

Pontyberem

Rhys Prichard

St Mary'S (Carmarthen)

Y Bedol

Secondary

Queen Elizabeth High

Primary

Ysgol Gymunedol Aberporth

Ysgol Gymunedol Cenarth

Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa

Ysgol Gymunedol Llannon

Ysgol Gymunedol Penparc

Ysgol Rhos Helyg

Secondary

Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig

Primary

Ysgol Betws y Coed

Ysgol Capel Garmon

Ysgol Capelulo

Ysgol Cystennin

Ysgol Dolwyddelan

Ysgol Iau Hen Golwyn

Ysgol Llannefydd

Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan

Secondary

Ysgol Bryn Elian

Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy

Ysgol John Bright

Primary

Ysgol Carreg Emlyn

Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog

Christ The Word

St Asaph Infants

Ysgol Pentrecelyn

Secondary

Ysgol Dinas Bran

Christ The Word

Primary

Drury

Ysgol Derwenfa CP

Queensferry Community

St Ethelwolds

Secondary

Connah's Quay High

Flint High

Maes Garmon

St David's High

Ysgol Treffynnon

Primary

Bro Idris

Ysgol Gynradd Rhosgadfan

Secondary

Bro Idris

Primary

Ysgol Gynradd Amlwch

Ysgol Gynradd Brynsiencyn

Ysgol Penysarn

Ysgol Santes Fair

Secondary

None

Primary

Edwardsville

Goetre

Pantysgallog

St Aloysius RC

Twynyrodyn Community

Ysgol Y Graig

Secondary

Afon Taf High

Cyfarthfa High

Primary

Castle Park Primary School

Deri View Primary School

Durand Primary School

Llandogo Primary

Llantilio Pertholey CV Primary

Rogiet County Primary

St Mary's RCP

Secondary

Chepstow Comprehensive

Primary

Sandfields

Secondary

None

Primary

High Cross

Secondary

Caerleon Comprehensive School

Llanwern High School

Lliswerry High School

Primary

Fenton Community

Mary Immaculate Catholic

Milford Haven Community

Neyland Community

Sageston Community

St Teilos RC

Secondary

Haverfordwest High VC

Milford Haven

Ysgol Harri Tudur / Henry Tudor

Primary

Archdeacon Griffiths Church in Wales

Berriew CP

Caersws CP

Castle Caereinion Church in Wales

Leighton CP

Llanfair Caereinion CP

Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant CP

Mount Street CP Juniors

Sennybridge CP

St Mary`s RC (aided)

St. Michael' Chuch in Wales

Ysgol Y Bannau

Secondary

Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High

Llanfyllin High

Ysgol Maesydderwen

Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High

Special

Brynllywarch Hall

Primary

Abernant County

Cefn

Craig Yr Hesg

Penrhys Community

St Michaels

St. Margaret's Catholic

Trealaw County

Tref-Y-Rhyg

Williamstown

Ynysboeth Community

Secondary

Ferndale Community

Mountain Ash Comprehensive

Treorchy Comprehensive

Primary

Penclawdd

Secondary

None

Primary

Ysgol Bryn Onnen

Secondary

Abersychan Comprehensive

West Monmouth

Primary

St Illtyd

Oak Field Primary And Nursery

Secondary

None

Primary

Brymbo Aided (St. Mary's)

Minera

Ysgol Min y Ddol

Wat's Dyke County

Secondary

Darland High