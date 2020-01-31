National School Categorisation System: Amber
These are the schools listed county-by-county in the ambler category. There are 152 schools which need this second highest level of support - including 113 primaries.
There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the system.
Primary
Glyncoed
Sofrydd
Secondary
None
Primary
Brynmenyn
Ogmore Vale
Tynyrheol
Secondary
Maesteg Comprehensive
Pencoed Comprehensive
Primary
Idris Davies School 3 to 18
Llanfabon Infants
Phillipstown
Secondary
Bedwas High
Blackwood Comprehensive
Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni
Idris Davies 3 to 18
Primary
Baden Powell Primary School
Glan yr Afon Primary School
Pentyrch Primary
Pontprennau
St Cuthbert's RC
St. Francis RC
Ton-yr-Ywen Primary School
Secondary
St. Illtyd's Catholic High
Special
Meadowbank
Primary
Abergwili
Abernant
Bryn
Brynsaron
Cynwyl Elfed
Drefach
Ffwrnes
Hafodwenog
Llanddarog
Llanllwni
Llanpumsaint
Peniel
Penygaer
Pontiets
Pontyberem
Rhys Prichard
St Mary'S (Carmarthen)
Y Bedol
Secondary
Queen Elizabeth High
Primary
Ysgol Gymunedol Aberporth
Ysgol Gymunedol Cenarth
Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa
Ysgol Gymunedol Llannon
Ysgol Gymunedol Penparc
Ysgol Rhos Helyg
Secondary
Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig
Primary
Ysgol Betws y Coed
Ysgol Capel Garmon
Ysgol Capelulo
Ysgol Cystennin
Ysgol Dolwyddelan
Ysgol Iau Hen Golwyn
Ysgol Llannefydd
Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan
Secondary
Ysgol Bryn Elian
Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy
Ysgol John Bright
Primary
Ysgol Carreg Emlyn
Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog
Christ The Word
St Asaph Infants
Ysgol Pentrecelyn
Secondary
Ysgol Dinas Bran
Christ The Word
Primary
Drury
Ysgol Derwenfa CP
Queensferry Community
St Ethelwolds
Secondary
Connah's Quay High
Flint High
Maes Garmon
St David's High
Ysgol Treffynnon
Primary
Bro Idris
Ysgol Gynradd Rhosgadfan
Secondary
Bro Idris
Primary
Ysgol Gynradd Amlwch
Ysgol Gynradd Brynsiencyn
Ysgol Penysarn
Ysgol Santes Fair
Secondary
None
Primary
Edwardsville
Goetre
Pantysgallog
St Aloysius RC
Twynyrodyn Community
Ysgol Y Graig
Secondary
Afon Taf High
Cyfarthfa High
Primary
Castle Park Primary School
Deri View Primary School
Durand Primary School
Llandogo Primary
Llantilio Pertholey CV Primary
Rogiet County Primary
St Mary's RCP
Secondary
Chepstow Comprehensive
Primary
Sandfields
Secondary
None
Primary
High Cross
Secondary
Caerleon Comprehensive School
Llanwern High School
Lliswerry High School
Primary
Fenton Community
Mary Immaculate Catholic
Milford Haven Community
Neyland Community
Sageston Community
St Teilos RC
Secondary
Haverfordwest High VC
Milford Haven
Ysgol Harri Tudur / Henry Tudor
Primary
Archdeacon Griffiths Church in Wales
Berriew CP
Caersws CP
Castle Caereinion Church in Wales
Leighton CP
Llanfair Caereinion CP
Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant CP
Mount Street CP Juniors
Sennybridge CP
St Mary`s RC (aided)
St. Michael' Chuch in Wales
Ysgol Y Bannau
Secondary
Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High
Llanfyllin High
Ysgol Maesydderwen
Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High
Special
Brynllywarch Hall
Primary
Abernant County
Cefn
Craig Yr Hesg
Penrhys Community
St Michaels
St. Margaret's Catholic
Trealaw County
Tref-Y-Rhyg
Williamstown
Ynysboeth Community
Secondary
Ferndale Community
Mountain Ash Comprehensive
Treorchy Comprehensive
Primary
Penclawdd
Secondary
None
Primary
Ysgol Bryn Onnen
Secondary
Abersychan Comprehensive
West Monmouth
Primary
St Illtyd
Oak Field Primary And Nursery
Secondary
None
Primary
Brymbo Aided (St. Mary's)
Minera
Ysgol Min y Ddol
Wat's Dyke County
Secondary
Darland High