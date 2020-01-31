Image copyright Reuters Image caption The UK will leave the EU at 23:00 GMT on 31 January

From fear of losing Spanish oranges to celebratory drinks on Friday evening, shoppers in Mold had different views about leaving the European Union.

There was a combination of celebration and serious concern in roughly equal measure.

These people are among the voters of Delyn - the kind of constituency which has finally allowed Brexit to happen.

After 27 years with a Labour MP, it turned Conservative in December, which in turn helped give Boris Johnson his whopping majority and has paved the way for our departure.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Voters in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, filmed in January 2019, had wildly differing views on Brexit

A desire to see Brexit was clearly a major factor, so I took to the weekly outdoor marker with Brexiteers' wishes on the brink of becoming reality.

Over the past three-and-a-half years, I have been to countless high streets speaking to people about the EU and there has always been an edge to the responses on both sides.

It is striking now how the heat has disappeared and broadly been replaced by a desire to make the best of it, often accompanied by a shrug of the shoulders and the hope it will not affect them very much.

The reality is that people are still trying to work out what leaving the EU will actually mean in their day-to-day lives.

On the Remain side, the price of food was a concern, as was the impact on relatives working at the nearby Airbus plant in Broughton.

Leavers, as you would expect, were preparing to raise a glass - although there was very little in the way of triumphalism, more a quiet sense of satisfaction that the argument had been won.

Or as one Brexiteer said: "We lost our identity. It was too easy for everyone to blame the European Union, now we have the chance to get ourselves back to where we used to be."

A pilates class at Mold leisure centre seemed a good place to visit after all the stresses and strains since the referendum in 2016.

Image caption Sue Parry-Harwood has some concerns, but does not think much will change

Sue Parry-Harwood likened the worries over Brexit to fears over the millennium bug which never came to pass.

"As long as we know where we stand in terms of the cost of travel, the euro and whether or not we need visas, they are the sort of things we need to know," she said.

"If you are not in business, trade or industry I think it should go quite smoothly, but who knows?"

Delyth Williams was far more worried: "People do not realise the impact it is actually going to have on things like the economy.

"I have got a brother who has been living in Spain over the past 12 years and we do not know what is going to happen to him."

The big "will we, won't we" argument is well and truly over - it has now been replaced by endless questions about what it will all mean.

Those who voted Leave in Delyn, like those who supported Remain, do not have all the answers.

But if you are happy to say good riddance to the EU, then you are also more than happy to wait and find out.