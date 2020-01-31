Riverside stabbing: Man in hospital after Cardiff attack
- 31 January 2020
A man has been stabbed in a serious assault in Cardiff.
He is now being treated at the city's University Hospital of Wales and armed officers have been sent to the scene.
South Wales Police said officers were called to Smeaton Street, Riverside, at about 07:40 GMT on Friday.
A police spokesman said the victim received stab wounds, but the full extent of his injuries are not yet known.