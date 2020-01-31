Image copyright Google Image caption The surgery in Gresford will be closed for a week

A GP surgery which has been threatened with closure will be shut for a week in February due to a staffing problem.

Gresford Health Centre in Wrexham county, which is run by Alyn Family Doctors, will be closed for the week starting on Monday 17 February.

The owners of the surgery intend to close it permanently.

In a statement on Facebook, Alyn Family Doctors said patients would be able to change the dates of their appointments or move them to a different surgery.

It said: "Our other health centres in Llay and Rossett will be open during the week and patients will be able to make appointments in either surgery as usual.

"The Gresford telephone number will be answered by receptionists in Llay during the week. Our GPs or Urgent Care Practitioners will be able to visit any patients triaged as needing a home visit as usual."

In 2018, Alyn Family Doctors said it planned to move services from Gresford to its other surgeries in Llay and Rossett.

Wrexham MP Ian Lucas described the move as "unacceptable, and said public transport issues would make it difficult for elderly patients.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said it was aware of the challenges the surgery was facing and had encouraged the practice to carry out "wider engagement" with patients over the planned closure.