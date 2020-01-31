Image copyright Google Image caption The hearing in Cardiff saw a video in which showed a worker using sexual swear words towards the schoolboy

Two children's home workers have been struck off for wrapping a 15-year-old boy in cling film and gagging him with packaging tape.

Richard Burnell and Kyle Johnson bound the boy's limbs and swore at him in a caravan at Arthog children's home in Gwynedd on New Year's Eve 2018.

Social services were alerted after the boy's mother found photos and videos of it on his social media account.

A Social Care Wales fitness to practise panel found the allegations proven.

Panel chair James Crowe said: "One of the photographs clearly shows Young Person A heavily bound in tape and cling film.

"He is in a seated position and does not look distressed.

"It is clear from the photograph that Young Person A could not have bound himself."

Mr Crowe said the panel was satisfied Mr Burnell and Mr Johnson "both participated in the incident".

Presenting officer Delme Griffiths told the hearing in Cardiff the boy had been put in for a 30-day emergency residential placement for some "positive role models".

The panel saw a video in which Mr Johnson was heard using sexual swear words towards the boy, at the home run by Keys group.

The hearing heard project worker Mr Johnson had not yet undergone safeguarding training because there was a shortage of staff at the training company.

The teenager said the workers had been "having a laugh" and he did not want to take matters further.

Police found there had not been any emotional abuse and no charges were brought.

Mr Crowe concluded: "We have decided that imposition of a Removal Order is necessary to protect the public and to protect public confidence."