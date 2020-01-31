Image caption The death is not being treated as suspicious

A woman who was pulled from a river after being spotted in the water has died.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the woman, who was in her 70s, was seen in the River Towy, Carmarthen, on Thursday.

Officers were sent to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital, but has since died. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers."