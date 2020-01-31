Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The three men admitted conspiracy to steal and were jailed

Three men who stole more than £100,000 worth of machinery and other property have been jailed.

The trio were involved in a "sophisticated conspiracy" targeting farms mostly across north Wales.

"Ringleader" Richard Evans, 43, of, Southsea, Wrexham, was jailed for 39 months at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Shane Jones, 30, of Hywelfa, Wrexham and John Price, 29, of Lodge Road, Telford, were jailed for 28 months and two years respectively.

Judge Niclas Parry said he had "little doubt" goods were stolen to order for "customers ready to receive what had been taken".

The men all admitted conspiracy to steal between October 2017 and November 2018.

'Severe financial effect'

Judge Parry told them: "You have admitted your parts in what was nothing less than a professional, sophisticated, well-planned conspiracy targeting the remote agricultural industry.

"It was aimed deliberately at the theft of extremely high-value goods."

He also said the thefts had a "severe financial effect" on the victims.

Evans had been paying £300 a month for a unit to store stolen property, the court heard.

Items that were stolen include a tractor and cutter in Bala, ornamental stone troughs in Oswestry, trailers in Denbigh and Bala, a digger in Corwen and a quad bike in Machynlleth.

A proceeds of crime application will be made by the prosecution.