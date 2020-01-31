Rhyl man arrested for allegedly killing seagull with walking stick
- 31 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a seagull with a walking stick.
Eyewitnesses saw the bird being attacked just after midday on Thursday on Market Street in Rhyl, Denbighshire, police have said.
A 67-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody by North Wales Police.
He is being questioned in relation to the Wildlife and Countryside Act, which protects seagulls.