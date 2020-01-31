Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some regard seagulls as a pest but they are protected

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a seagull with a walking stick.

Eyewitnesses saw the bird being attacked just after midday on Thursday on Market Street in Rhyl, Denbighshire, police have said.

A 67-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody by North Wales Police.

He is being questioned in relation to the Wildlife and Countryside Act, which protects seagulls.