Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Michael O'Leary was reported missing after failing to return home from work

Police trying to find a missing man they fear has been murdered have appealed for help to trace his vehicle.

Michael O'Leary, 55, has not been seen since Monday when he failed to return to his Carmarthenshire home after work.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they are continuing to question a 52-year-old man on suspicion of murder, after being given more time by a court.

Searches are also being carried out at several properties around Carmarthen.

Det Ch Insp Paul Jones said: "A very thorough, and fast-paced investigation is taking place to establish the circumstances around Mr O'Leary's disappearance.

"We are considering all the facts and evidence in front of us, which at this time includes questioning a man who might have vital information that could help us."

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Police want to trace anyone who saw Mr O'Leary's pick-up on Monday evening

The investigation team said on Saturday that they want to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr O'Leary's silver Nissan Navara pick-up truck between Cwmffrwd and Capel Dewi on Monday, from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT.

Officers said they are continuing to offer support to Mr O'Leary's family at his home in Nantgaredig.

"We understand the latest development might create concern in the community, but we would like to reassure that we are doing all we can to find answers for Mr O'Leary's family," added Det Ch Insp Jones.

"We ask that anyone with information contacts police urgently."