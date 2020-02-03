Image caption Prana Das was attacked in his home in September 2012

Evidence in Wales' biggest inquiry into alleged neglect at a care home should be reviewed, says an MP.

It follows the death of Prana Das, the man at the centre of the investigation.

Caerphilly MP Wayne David said the death of Dr Das raised questions about what should happen next.

He never faced trial after sustaining serious brain damage following a violent burglary at his home in 2012, and died in January 2020.

A judge then ruled that charges he faced following the £11.6m inquiry should be left on file, and the case did not proceed.

It was also agreed at the same time that the chief executive of the company owning the care homes, Paul Black, should not face trial alone - and charges against him were also left on file.

Review call

"It's important to recognise that the case wasn't closed, it was simply left open," argued Mr David.

"Now Dr Das has passed away, I think an assessment has to made whether or not it's possible to continue with a trial against one of the defendants, Mr Black.

"I'm not a legal person, I haven't seen all the evidence and I don't know how strong the cases are.

"But it's important, I think, for us to have closure as far as possible by having a proper review of the evidence which is available so a decision can be taken whether to proceed with a trial or not."

Charges were brought against Puretruce Healthcare Ltd, Dr Das - who was one of the company's directors - and its chief executive Mr Black in relation to the care received by people living at Brithdir Nursing Home in New Tredegar.

They were brought as a result of Operation Jasmine which saw Gwent Police investigate six care homes in south Wales, identifying 100 alleged victims.

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Edward Donovan and Rhiannon Gibbons were jailed for 15 and 10 years respectively for the attack on Dr Das and his wife

In September 2019, inquests were opened into the deaths of four people who were cared for at care homes run by Dr Das.

Pre-inquest hearings took place into the deaths of Dorothea Hale, Evelyn Jones, Stanley Bradford and Edith Evans.

They died at two homes - Ms Hale at Bargoed's Grosvenor Nursing Home and the others at Brithdir.

"It must be extremely difficult for the families," added the Caerphilly MP.

"There's a proper assessment through the coroner's process taking place at the moment but I think all the families would like closure of this whole business and the best way to do that is to have an open trial and there has to a very good reason why a trial may not take place.

"Personally I think that would be the best way forward and justice would be seen to be done."

Inquest hearings

Gwent Police and the Health and Safety Executive, which led the investigation into allegations of neglect, said proceedings were "unlikely to recommence".

"Although the charges remain on file and under review, with the passage of time, the focus is now in the coronial process," said an official.

"[The coroner] is of the opinion that although charges are on file and subject of judicial proceedings, in the absence of a trial and considering the public interest, relevant information will be disclosed for the coronial proceedings."