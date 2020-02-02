Man dies in Gwynedd road crash
- 2 February 2020
A man has died following a crash on a rural road on the Llŷn peninsula in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police said a single Skoda Octavia car was involved in the collision between Llithfaen and Pentreuchaf.
Officers said a local man in his 20s died at the scene, after the crash was reported at 01:52 GMT on Sunday.
The police have appealed for anyone travelling on the road at the time to come forward.