A runner has broken her own female parkrun world record after lowering her best time by one second in Cardiff.

Great Britain athlete Charlotte Arter clocked 15 minutes 49 seconds on the 5km course alongside the River Taff.

The 28-year-old Cardiff Athletics Club runner finished eighth overall on Saturday, almost a minute behind Pontypridd club member Paul Graham.

Parkrun is a collection of 5km Saturday runs in 1,500 locations across the world, attracting 235,000 participants.

Arter is currently on a career break from her job as Cardiff University performance sport officer to concentrate on athletics.

The 2018 British 10,000m champion and Welsh half marathon record holder originally broke the female parkrun record in Cardiff, one of the UK's largest parkruns, in January 2019

Arter, who comes from Cumbria but lives in and represents Wales, is training to compete in this year's European Athletics Championships in Paris and the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Fellow Great Britain athlete Andy Baddeley is the parkrun world-record holder, running 13 minutes 48 seconds at Bushy Parkrun, London, in 2012.