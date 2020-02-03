A major route in south Wales has been closed following a crash at about 04:00 GMT.

The A4231 Barry Docks Link Road in Vale of Glamorgan is closed from the roundabout with Cardiff Road to Coldbrook Road East.

South Wales Police said the road would be shut for several hours and advised motorists to use alternative routes.

Two men, aged 35 and 26, were arrested after the crash, the force added.