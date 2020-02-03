A4231 Barry Link Road closed following crash in early hours
- 3 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A major route in south Wales has been closed following a crash at about 04:00 GMT.
The A4231 Barry Docks Link Road in Vale of Glamorgan is closed from the roundabout with Cardiff Road to Coldbrook Road East.
South Wales Police said the road would be shut for several hours and advised motorists to use alternative routes.
Two men, aged 35 and 26, were arrested after the crash, the force added.