Murder accused remanded over body found near Pontwalby Viaduct
- 3 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man accused of murdering a 73-year-old man, whose body was found outside his house, has appeared in court.
David Williams' body was discovered by his wife near Pontwalby Viaduct, Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot, on 27 January.
Kyle Bowen, 28, from Glynneath, was remanded in custody until 17 April following a hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Williams died of a blunt force injury.