Murder accused remanded over body found near Pontwalby Viaduct

  • 3 February 2020
David Williams was described as a "loving and generous person" Image copyright Family photo
Image caption David Williams' family said he was a "loving and generous person"

A man accused of murdering a 73-year-old man, whose body was found outside his house, has appeared in court.

David Williams' body was discovered by his wife near Pontwalby Viaduct, Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot, on 27 January.

Kyle Bowen, 28, from Glynneath, was remanded in custody until 17 April following a hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Williams died of a blunt force injury.
Image caption Flowers paying tribute to David Williams were left at the scene

