Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gryffudd Rhun Jones died at the scene on the Llŷn peninsula road

Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a crash in Gwynedd.

Gryffudd Rhun Jones, 27, of Brynaerau, Rhosfawr, was in a black Skoda Octavia travelling between Llithfaen and Pentreuchaf on Sunday morning.

North Wales Police said Mr Jones died at the scene following the crash at about 01:50 GMT and the road was closed for six hours.

His family said he was "an extremely loved son, husband, father and brother and will be greatly missed by all".