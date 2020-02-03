Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Ben Leonard was described as "kind, caring, witty and wonderful" by his family

A scout fell to his death from a 200ft (60m) seaside cliff while on a trip to north Wales, an inquest has heard.

Ben Leonard, 16, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, died at the Great Orme in Llandudno, Conwy, in August 2018.

Coroner David Pojur told the inquest Ben was a "scriptwriter and gifted performer" who was soon to start a film and TV course in Salford.

The inquest, at Ruthin Coroner's Court, is expected to last four days and is taking place in front a jury.

Mr Pojur, the Assistant Coroner for North Wales East, told the jury it would not be attributing blame and the inquest was to establish the facts of Ben's death.

He told the court Ben had plenty of walking experience and had achieved a gold award in scouting.

He said the Reddish Explorer Scout Group's plan was to camp for two nights and climb Snowdon, and that going to the Great Orme was not the main part of the trip.

Image caption Ben Leonard was walking on the Great Orme when he fell to his death

While in Llandudno, Ben walked towards the Great Orme with his friends Chris Gilbert and Alex Jameson while another group went to a nearby ski centre.

"The three boys were exploring the top of the Orme when Ben decided to explore a possible route down to the road," he told the court.

"Chris and Alex explained to him that it was dangerous but he was persistent.

"An eyewitness saw Ben edging along a narrow edge before climbing down to another ledge.

"Ben took another step before slipping and falling. He fell on to a steep grass bank below where he came to rest. Paramedics tried to save him but he died from his injuries."

The inquest continues.