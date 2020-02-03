Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the Llanedeyrn area of the city

A 20-year-old man has been charged with three offences after a teenager was injured in a stabbing.

The assault happened Llanedeyrn, Cardiff, at about 23:00 GMT on Sunday 19 January and a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man has been charged with robbery, wounding and threatening another with a blade.

South Wales Police said the victim's family had been updated.