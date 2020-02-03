Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died three weeks after being shot outside his Anglesey home

A witness has denied having sex with a defendant on the night he is accused of killing a man with a crossbow.

Terence Whall, 39, of Bryngwran, Anglesey, denies murdering 74-year-old Gerald Corrigan of Gof Du, Anglesey.

Mr Whall had told police he was having sex with Thomas Barry Williams at the time.

But Mr Williams told Mold Crown Court their friendship had "never" been sexual and denied seeing the defendant that night.

Mr Corrigan suffered two holes in his stomach and organ damage during the attack at his home on 19 April 2019.

He died in hospital three weeks later, after developing sepsis.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption This image of Gerald Corrigan's house shows where North Wales Police believe the shooter was located

Mr Williams told the court he had met Mr Whall, a sports therapist, about five years ago when he was referred for a chest issue, and began receiving weekly massage therapy for a few months.

Both men had a "keen interest in martial arts", and became friends.

"After a while I started helping him with self-defence DVDs," he told prosecutor Peter Rouch QC.

They met to train around once a week and would go out to eat as well as go walking and biking, but Mr Williams said their contact "dwindled" when he began seeing his partner, Susie Holmes.

On the night of the shooting, Mr Williams said he had dropped her at work in Conwy at about 21:50 BST on 18 April before meeting his cannabis dealer in an Anglesey lay-by and smoking with him for half an hour.

He then went to Newborough on Anglesey to his parents' house and talked to his sister until about 01:00 on 19 April, before going to Llanddwyn beach for an hour and travelling back to Conwy.

Asked if he saw Mr Whall during that time, he replied: "No, I didn't."

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption This bolt is similar to the one Mr Corrigan was hit by, but is 2in (5cm) shorter

Mr Williams told the court he had broken his mobile phone during an argument with Ms Holmes that evening and it was just about useable.

Cross-examined by David Elias QC, defending, he said he had thrown the phone away a couple of days later without calling or texting anyone in the meantime.

Mr Williams said he first knew about the suggestion he and Mr Whall were having a sexual relationship about two weeks ago.

However, the court heard that in the summer of 2019 he went to seek advice from the legal firm representing Mr Whall.

Mr Elias said Mr Williams had told that firm he had engaged in sexual activity with Mr Whall.

"No, I listened to them telling me," he said.

Asked why he had chosen that firm, Mr Williams said he had heard they were a good firm.

"It wasn't that you had information to give them?" asked Mr Elias.

"No," he said.

Mr Williams declined to comment at first on whether he had said anything to the solicitors about the allegations he was having a sexual relationship with Mr Whall.

Pressed on the matter, he said he was "not sure what I'd been thinking with all of it" and everything that had gone on "between me and Terry".

The trial is continuing.