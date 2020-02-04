Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be visiting Port Talbot and Mumbles

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in south Wales on Tuesday to visit a lifeboat station and steelworks.

The royal couple will board a lifeboat at Mumbles, Swansea, and chat with crew members about their duties and difficulties they face at sea.

Prince William and Catherine will then watch the boat launch as part of a training exercise.

They will later visit Tata Steel in Port Talbot where they will meet workers and their families.

The couple will join a discussion between company directors and trade unions before meeting employees in the hot strip mill and its training academy.

Their final stop will be the Bulldogs Development Centre in the town.

The boxing and fitness charity supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and those with mental health issues.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tata Steel runs the UK's largest steel works in Port Talbot

The visit coincides with Children's Mental Health Week, of which the duchess is patron.

The Bulldogs' work is focused on helping people achieve goals and improving physical and mental health.

It has so far helped support over 1,500 young people.

The couple's visit comes nearly two weeks after the duchess was last in south Wales, when she was in Cardiff as part of a tour to launch a UK-wide survey to help improve early childhood.