Gwynedd fraudster jailed for £6m money launder conspiracy
- 4 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been jailed after he admitted conspiring to money launder nearly £6m.
Michael Kinane, 41, of Porthmadog, Gwynedd, was caught following a joint FBI and British police inquiry, Operation Blue Coastal.
Kinane infiltrated the email systems of a London-based pharmaceutical investment company, requesting payments.
At Caernarfon Crown Court, Kinane was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison.