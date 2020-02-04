Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Michael Kinane has been jailed for seven years and eight months

A man has been jailed after he admitted conspiring to money launder nearly £6m.

Michael Kinane, 41, of Porthmadog, Gwynedd, was caught following a joint FBI and British police inquiry, Operation Blue Coastal.

Kinane infiltrated the email systems of a London-based pharmaceutical investment company, requesting payments.

At Caernarfon Crown Court, Kinane was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison.