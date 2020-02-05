Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died last May, three weeks after being shot outside his home with a crossbow bolt

A witness has defended evidence she gave to police over the fate of her partner's phone following allegations he was having sex with a murder suspect at the time of the offence.

Terence Whall, 39, of Brangwran, Anglesey, denies murdering Gerald Corrigan, 74, in April 2019.

Suzy Holmes did not tell police her partner Thomas Barry Williams had damaged his phone the night Mr Corrigan was attacked with a crossbow.

Mr Whall said he was with Mr Williams.

Mold Crown Court had previously heard the pair had been having sex in a field when Mr Corrigan was shot on 19 April 2019 outside his home at Gof Du, Anglesey.

He suffered serious internal injuries and died of sepsis three weeks later.

However Mr Williams has denied he saw Mr Whall that night, or that he had ever had a sexual relationship with him.

Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption Terence Whall (second left) denies murdering Gerald Corrigan

He also said he had badly damaged his phone during an argument with Ms Holmes on the evening of 18 April and had not used it again, although it still partly worked.

Records showed there had been several calls between Mr Williams' phone and Mr Whall that evening and a text message about 15 minutes before Mr Corrigan was shot.

Giving evidence earlier, Ms Holmes had corroborated Mr Williams' claim that he had damaged the phone before driving her to her job as a care worker.

She said she could not comment on the relationship between Mr Williams and Mr Whall but said their friendship "was never a secret".

Mr Whall also denies a charge of perverting the course of justice, along with three others, amid allegations they conspired together to set fire to a vehicle later found burnt out.

The trial continues.