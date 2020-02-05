Image copyright Google Image caption Williams Medical Supplies is set to increase its workforce from 178 to 269

One of the UK's leading providers of medical supplies is creating 91 new jobs after securing £650,000 from the Welsh Government.

Caerphilly-based Williams Medical Supplies (WMS) serves more than 10,000 GP surgeries and primary care organisations around the UK.

The money will be used to boost its 178-strong workforce over three years.

The expansion is aimed at trebling sales by making processes more efficient.

WMS managing director Hugh Hamer said: "At Williams we have very ambitious growth plans and it is exciting to see investment going into our facility in Rhymney to support this.

"Backing from the Welsh Government in both Williams and the wider community is a key element in the success of this project."

Economy Minister Ken Skates added: "The company has also shown its commitment to our economic contract and invested in improving its green credentials which support our decarbonisation goals."