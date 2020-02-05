Image copyright Jamie Morris Image caption Jamie Morris has been living in Wuhan for a year

A Welsh teacher in China who believes he may have been an early victim of coronavirus has got a place on the last evacuation flight to the UK after he feared he would be stranded.

Jamie Morris, 23, from New Tredegar, Caerphilly county, had said he could not leave as his passport was with the Chinese government for a visa renewal.

However he told BBC Wales on Wednesday morning his passport had been returned and he would leave on Sunday's flight.

Mr Morris is living in Wuhan.

The coronavirus is believed to have originated at a wildlife market in the city, located in Hubei province.

The virus can cause severe acute respiratory infection, and symptoms seem to start with a fever, followed by a dry cough.

Mr Morris believes he contracted the virus at the end of November, before the mass outbreak began and it came to the attention of the wider world.

He said on Tuesday: "I had all the symptoms, literally everything that has been said by the government, however it was before the virus was made public knowledge."

He was diagnosed with potential pneumonia.

The UK government has organised a second flight out of China for UK nationals, which is expected to leave in the early hours of Sunday morning local time.

Mr Morris told BBC Wales he had been confirmed as one of passengers after managing to get his documents back.

A total of 94 UK nationals and family members have already been evacuated to Britian from Wuhan on two flights which arrived on Friday and Sunday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday night: "We have been working round the clock to help British nationals leave Hubei province, on UK, French and New Zealand flights.

"The Foreign Office is chartering a second and final UK flight with space to help all British nationals and their dependants remaining in Hubei to leave.

"I encourage all British nationals in Hubei to register with our teams if they want to leave on this flight."