Kerry Morgan: No further action over New Tredegar Rugby Club death
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an "altercation" at a rugby club have been released without charge.
Kerry Morgan, 40, from New Tredegar, Caerphilly, died following the incident at New Tredegar Rugby Club on 6 July.
Two men, aged 41 and 61, were arrested but police said no further action would be taken following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
A file has been passed to the coroner and Mr Morgan's family has been told.
Days after his death, Mr Morgan's family released a statement saying they were "heartbroken", adding he "was the most wonderful, kind and loving husband and father".
They added: "He was the best dada in the world. He will be with us every day, always in our hearts and missed dearly. We love you to infinity."