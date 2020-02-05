Image copyright Powell Dobson Architects Image caption The vertical greenhouses will cover four storeys of the building

A futuristic "living" building which will be home to plants, vegetables, fish and people has been given the go-ahead by Swansea councillors.

The Picton Yard scheme will transform the former city centre Woolworths store, and Picton Lane to the rear.

Greenhouses, terraces and rooftop gardens will sit above two floors of shops and offices.

A 12-storey tower at the rear will contain 44 flats, plus office and educational space lower down.

The outdoor area at the rear, which is currently used for parking, will become a covered space for events such as cinema screenings and markets, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Fish kept in tanks within the building will provide waste nutrients to feed the greenhouse vegetables.

A complex system of pipes will transport rainwater around the development.

Steve Smith, Swansea Council's lead officer for placemaking and heritage, told the planning committee that the nature-conscious concept of biophilic living was becoming more prevalent.

The Design Commission for Wales has praised the ambition but queried how the "urban farm" element would be delivered and managed.

A report by the commission asked whether the idea of charging residents of the block a £250 fee to maintain the greenhouses was realistic.

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart told the planning committee he backed the proposal, saying: "I think this is a truly landmark building, not just for Swansea but Wales."

Councillor Mary Jones said it was an exciting scheme but was concerned that the greenhouses, if not maintained, would become a "sludgy mess".

Mr Smith said a community interest company or residents would run the greenhouses, adding that he expected occupants of the tower would have "green fingers" and support the building's concept.