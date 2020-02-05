Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the shot came from outside St Cadoc's Primary School

A teacher has been injured after being shot by a pellet, thought to be from an air rifle, while working at a primary school in Cardiff.

The shot is thought to have been fired from outside school grounds during an after-school activity at St Cadoc's School in Llanrumney on Monday.

The teacher suffered a minor injury and no children were hurt in the incident.

South Wales Police said it was taking the matter "very seriously" and was investigating the incident.

In a joint statement, St Cadoc's and the police said: "There has been an increased presence at the school from the local neighbourhood policing team and we would also like to reassure all of our families that this is an isolated incident and there are no previous or similar reports of this nature."