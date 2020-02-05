Image copyright Family Photo

The family of a missing 55-year-old man have thanked a Carmarthenshire community for their support.

Michael O'Leary, from Nantgaredig, was reported missing on 27 January when he failed to return home from work.

Andrew Jones, 52, from Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, has been charged with his murder.

In a statement, Mr O'Leary's family offered words of thanks for what the emergency services and volunteers had done.