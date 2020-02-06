Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Shirley Oliver was murdered by two brothers after getting a lift home with them

A woman has been left "devastated and angry" after learning a man who murdered her mother was released on the anniversary of her death.

Shirley Oliver, 42, was beaten, strangled and left for dead by Christopher and Stuart Jones in Canton, Cardiff, on 5 February 2005.

The brothers were jailed for life with minimum terms of 13 and 15 years.

Ms Oliver's daughter Stephanie Davis, 36, said it was "beyond belief and an insult".

Christopher Jones, now 36, was released two years ago but his brother Stuart Jones, 46, was released on Wednesday.

Ms Davis said she "cannot put into words how angry I feel" at finding out Stuart Jones was going to be released on 5 February.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption (L-R) Stuart and Christopher Jones were jailed for Ms Oliver's murder

"It is beyond belief and an insult to the grief we have been through as a family," she said.

"Our day will be full or torture and pain and his will be one of celebration.

"My family has been destroyed and knowing he is going to be released on the actual day he took my mother's life, how can this be allowed to happen?"

'Family ripped apart'

Ms Oliver was killed after accepting a lift home from a nightclub from the brothers, an argument broke out and she was strangled.

"She [Shirley] was the most gentle sweet person. I miss her every moment of the day, we all do," Ms Davis said.

"My family has been ripped apart and our lives devastated forever. Knowing those two monsters are free in the world again devastates me.

"They may have finished their sentence but ours as a family will never, ever end because of them."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Stephanie Davis said her family has been "ripped apart"

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "The release of life sentenced prisoners is a matter for the independent Parole Board.

"Once released, these offenders will be on licence for life and if they fail to comply with strict conditions and supervision requirements they can be recalled to prison."