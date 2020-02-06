Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Toby Carvery after the assault

A mother of three has been fined for assaulting a customer at a gravy-serving station in a restaurant.

Sarah Pritchard, 35, of Pwllypant, Caerphilly, lost her temper in a queue at the busy Toby Carvery in Caerphilly.

Victim Joanne Blanche, 50, was about to spoon a ladle of gravy over her roast potatoes when Pritchard assaulted her.

Pritchard admitted common assault at Newport Magistrates Court and was fined £54. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85.

Magistrates heard others diners ran away as Pritchard grappled with Mrs Blanche at the counter.

Prosecutor Rob Simkins said: "Mrs Blanche was at the gravy station when she was grabbed by the arm and assaulted.

"Restaurant staff intervened and police were called - it was not what you expect in a family restaurant at lunchtime."

Police arrived at the Cedar Tree pub and arrested Pritchard.

Mrs Blanche said after the case: "It's normally a quiet and safe place, there's never any trouble.

"I don't know why she picked on me, I was minding my own business.

"A fine of just £54 isn't very much and won't stop her doing it to someone else in the future."