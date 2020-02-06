Image copyright Google Image caption The Butchers' Market is set to get the lion's share of a possible £2m pot

A £2m plan to revitalise two of Wrexham's 19th Century town centre markets has been backed by councillors.

It comes after a report warned that the Butchers' Market and General Market were suffering from vacant stalls and falling visitor numbers.

Most of the cash will be spent on the Butchers' Market where only half of the stalls are occupied.

One butcher, Mike Evans, urged the council to work with traders to minimise any disruption to business.

The Grade II-listed Butchers' Market could get a new layout, better signs and a pop-up shop showing off local produce, according to a report to the employment and business scrutiny committee.

Mr Evans told councillors: "Hopefully you can work with us and make the right decision for the market if you get the funding.

"The decisions you do make could have a huge effect on traders, their employees and families."

Officers said traders would be kept informed throughout the process.

Image copyright Google Image caption Wrexham's General Market could receive funds to improve its fortunes

A £4.5m revamp of the town's former People's Market into the Ty Pawb arts and cultural centre prompted complaints from traders about disruption due to delayed building work.

Meanwhile, tailor Rachel Prince from the General Market said traders there felt they had "been forgotten for a very long time".

"Money has been wasted on consultants, jobs that don't need doing and wasted on other things," she said.

"We want to change; we want to have a better market and we want the money to be spent in the right way."

Councillor Marc Jones, who sat on the taskforce which formed the proposals, said he understood the frustrations raised by business owners.

However, he said funding was now in place to do a "proper job", adding he was "very passionate" about the market quarter.

"It's the heartbeat of Wrexham and that's what makes Wrexham different from other towns," Mr Jones said.

The plans will go to the council's ruling executive board for final approval, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.