Image caption Reg Parrett remembers the camaraderie and his time in the RAF

A 100-year-old former RAF navigator has been to see a bomber like one he flew in during raids on Germany 80 years ago.

Reg Parrett, from Ruthin, Denbighshire, completed dozens of missions in a Halifax bomber.

However, he had not seen one since the end of World War Two.

Friend and neighbour Meirion Howatson tracked one down to the Yorkshire Air museum and arranged a visit.

"It was much bigger than I thought," said Mr Parrett. "I never thought I would see one again."

The plane he flew in was nicknamed "Friday the 13th" to fight off superstition.

Mr Parrett described the replica as "fantastic".

In all, 6,000 Halifax bombers were built, but only a few remain.

Most were scrapped for their aluminium, including Mr Parrett's "Friday the 13th", which completed 128 missions during the war.

Image copyright Reg Parrett Image caption Reg Parrett survived the blitz of London during the war and joined the RAF

The father of four, who celebrated his 100th birthday in January, grew up in Kent and saw his family home and father's gentleman's outfitters shop in Lewisham destroyed during the Blitz.

He then joined the 77th Squadron, which was based at RAF Full Sutton in Yorkshire, and flew on bombing operations over Germany.

"As a navigator you were always busy. You tell the pilot what to do.

"I was sat under the left-hand wing. There was a lot of noise up there. I was frightened all the time. But you were so busy," he said.

Image copyright David Harrison Image caption Mr Parrett in front of a replica of the plane he flew in

Later in the war, Mr Parrett was posted to Burma.

After the war, Mr Parrett left the RAF and became an interior designer.

He moved to Ruthin where he ran a design shop and married Elen.