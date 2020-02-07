Driver hurt after car crashes with sign on A40 near Carmarthen
- 7 February 2020
A man is in hospital with "significant" injuries after his car crashed on a major road.
The silver Toyota Hilux pick-up hit a road sign on the A40 near Carmarthen at about 13:00 BST on Friday.
The eastbound carriageway was closed between the St Clears roundabout and the turn-off for the B4299 as police and ambulance crews attended.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses.
The force said the driver sustained "significant injuries".