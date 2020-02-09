Image copyright Met Office

Travel on road, rail and sea is being affected as strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Ciara hit Wales.

An amber Met Office warning for wind is in place for the whole of Wales from 08:00 GMT, following gusts of up to 75mph (121km/h) on Saturday.

A woman had to be rescued by firefighters after she woke to find her campervan was stuck in flood water at Llanrwst, Conwy, at about 05:35 GMT.

There are several flood warnings in place around the Welsh coast.

Transport for Wales said numerous rail services were not running or had been altered on Sunday, and it advised passengers to check before travelling.

Some ferry services between Wales and Ireland have also been cancelled.

A Met Office yellow warning for rain covers the majority of Wales and is in place until 18:00, while an amber warning for rain is in force until 21:00.

Officials from Natural Resources Wales said people living near the Welsh coast should be prepared for possible flooding, and urged them check the latest alerts and warnings over the weekend.

Rugby fans who travelled to Dublin for Saturday's Six Nations clash between Wales and Ireland could face difficulties returning, with ferries between Pembrokeshire and Rosslare in doubt.

North Wales Police said officers had received numerous reports of localised flooding and fallen trees overnight.

"We encourage people to take care and only travel if necessary," said the force.

The Britannia bridge between Anglesey and the mainland is closed to all vehicles except for cars due to high winds, along the with Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire.

There are also restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge in Monmouthshire, with diversions in place.

Parks locked

And in Neath Port Talbot, the M4 Briton Ferry Bridge has been closed with diversions in place on the A48.

Cardiff council said some of its parks would remain locked on Sunday as a result of the poor weather.

A letter sent to councillors said an assessment would be carried out on Sunday morning to see if Bute Park, Roath park, Parc Cefn Onn, Victoria Park and Thompson's Park could be opened.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, the Llanelli half marathon was postponed until March due to the bad weather.