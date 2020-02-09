Storm Ciara: Dramatic scenes across Wales

Image copyright Duane Evans Image caption Porthcawl lighthouse was seen surrounded by large waves

Storm Ciara has battered Wales with wind gusts reaching up to 93mph (150km/h) and heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind and people have been out taking pictures of the dramatic scenes that have ensued.

Image caption There was a stormy scene at the coastal village of Fairbourne in Gwynedd

Image copyright Twitter | michaelaismail Image caption Caught on camera... a dramatic wave at Porthcawl, Bridgend

Image copyright Brychan Anwyl Image caption A fallen tree in between Llan and Bont Dolgadfan in Powys

Image caption Large tree branches on the A493 Fairbourne

Image caption Roads have been flooded in Llanrwst

Image caption The A470 in Conwy was flooded on Sunday

Image copyright Lyn Wheatley Image caption Stormy scenes in Beddgelert, Gwynedd

Image caption Flood water outside the George III Hotel, Penmaenpool, Dolgellau, on Sunday morning