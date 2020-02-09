Wales

Storm Ciara: Dramatic scenes across Wales

  • 9 February 2020
Related Topics
Porthcawl lighthouse Image copyright Duane Evans
Image caption Porthcawl lighthouse was seen surrounded by large waves

Storm Ciara has battered Wales with wind gusts reaching up to 93mph (150km/h) and heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind and people have been out taking pictures of the dramatic scenes that have ensued.
Image caption There was a stormy scene at the coastal village of Fairbourne in Gwynedd
Image copyright Twitter | michaelaismail
Image caption Caught on camera... a dramatic wave at Porthcawl, Bridgend
Image copyright Brychan Anwyl
Image caption A fallen tree in between Llan and Bont Dolgadfan in Powys
Image caption Large tree branches on the A493 Fairbourne
Image caption Roads have been flooded in Llanrwst
Image caption The A470 in Conwy was flooded on Sunday
Image copyright Lyn Wheatley
Image caption Stormy scenes in Beddgelert, Gwynedd
Image caption Flood water outside the George III Hotel, Penmaenpool, Dolgellau, on Sunday morning
Image caption A fallen tree on Pentraeth Road, Menai Bridge on Anglesey

More on this story