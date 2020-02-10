Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Parts of the Cambrian rail line are now under water

Roads remain closed and train services cancelled as the clean-up gets under way following Storm Ciara.

Winds hit 93mph (150k/ph) on the Llŷn Peninsula in Gwynedd on Sunday, with the rail network effectively shut all day across Wales.

More than a dozen flood warnings remain in force on Monday - including on the River Elwy in Denbighshire.

Residents at a caravan park nearby in St Asaph had to be evacuated when river levels rose dramatically.

North Wales Police evacuated Spring Gardens Caravan Park and properties in Llys y Felin with residents placed in a "rest centre" set up in the leisure centre.

A £6m flood defence scheme was opened in the city in 2018.

However, a severe flood warning in the area - which means there is possible danger to life - has now been reduced.

The storm cut power supplies to thousands of homes, with engineers still trying to restore electricity to many.

Western Power Distribution said it had about 13,000 customers across south Wales and south-west England without power on Monday morning.

SP Energy Networks said at the height of the storm, 20,000 homes across north Wales were affected, and on Monday its engineers were still working to restore electricity to about 1,900 properties.

Many roads remain closed across Wales following the storm.

The main A470 trunk road in north Wales is shut in and around Llanrwst, in the Conwy Valley, after sustaining widespread flooding on Sunday.

"It's pretty devastating," said Osian Deiniol, who runs the Blas Ar Fwyd food deli store in the town.

He told BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast show how he was left picking bottles of wine out of water, while trying to save thousands of pounds worth of stock in 11 fridges.

"It's heart breaking. The deli has been on the high street for 32 years and is part of the fabric of the town," he said.

"It was flash floods. But the power of social media, the community rallied around, people were volunteering to come and help - people who were flooded themselves.

"It's devastating, but the community really came to our aid."

The Conwy Valley rail line remains under water in the area, with a bus replacement service operating between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog.

Network Rail and Transport for Wales have both urged all rail passengers in Wales to check before they travel, with a number of other lines also affected.

A rail replacement bus service will operate on the Cambrian Line from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and between Machynlleth to Pwllheli.

Service could also face delays or cancellation west of Swansea into Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

Road closures:

The A5 near Llyn Ogwen, Bethesda, was hit by a landslide

A470 closed both directions from B5106 at Pont Fawr, Llanrwst to A5 Waterloo Bridge, Betws y Coed

A470 Llanrwst Road at Tal y Cafn, from B5279 Ty'n y groes to Maenan Abbey

A548 at Pentre Isaf, Conwy, partially blocked between Waterloo Hill and the Penrefail crossroad at Betws yn Rhos

A547 Mill Street, Abergele in Conwy, from the North Wales Business Park to Beach Road, Llandulas

A487 Dyfi Bridge closed both directions from A493 to Machynlleth Train Station, Powys

A4054 Cyfarthfa Road in Merthyr Tydfil is closed by a fallen tree at Brecon Road

A4069 Broad Street, Llangadog, Carmarthenshire

A5 remains partially blocked following a landslip at Llyn Ogwen, in Gwynedd, between Bethesda and Capel Curig

However, ferry services bringing fans home from the Six Nations match in Dublin on Saturday are now operating again, as are fights from the Irish Republic.

Cardiff Airport has reported a number of cancellations for flights to Amsterdam, as Storm Ciara arrives in the Netherlands.

A number of schools in north Wales will be closed on Monday after being damaged in the storm.

Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy in Llanrwst will be shut following flooding, while Ysgol y Creuddyn in Conwy will be closed due to a "significant risk that more slates will fall", with school leaders saying they will reassess the situation on Monday morning.

Three primary schools in the county are also closed - Eglwysbach, Penmachno and Talhaiarn.

In Merthyr Tydfil, Ysgol Coed Y Dderwen is also closed due to damage to scaffolding which was surrounding the school.