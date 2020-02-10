Image copyright Conwy County Borough Council Image caption The new post office will initially open five days a week, extending to seven days in April

A "pop-up" post office has opened in a tourist information centre after a town was left without one.

The post office in Conwy's Lancaster Square closed at the end of January, leaving the closest one more than a mile away at Llandudno Junction.

Conwy County Borough Council has provided the premises for the pop-up store on Rose Hill near Conwy Castle.

Initially it will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

From April it will be open seven days a week.

"We were told that the Post Office had a postmaster keen to run a 'pop-up' post office, and we thought the Tourist Information Centre could be an ideal location with its disabled access public toilets and parking opposite," the council's Goronwy Edwards said.

"It provides local people with the opportunity to learn more about the area's tourist information service and experience the retail offer available from local producers."