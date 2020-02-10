Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The virus is causing severe lung disease

People could be forced to stay in quarantine to stop coronavirus spreading if cases are confirmed in Wales, under plans being considered.

The Welsh Government is looking whether to bring in similar powers as those announced in England on Monday.

Those powers could see patients forcibly sent into isolation if they pose a threat.

It comes as the number infected in the UK doubled to eight since the outbreak in China.

There have been more than 40,000 cases of the virus globally, mostly in China where there have been more than 900 deaths.

In England, the Department of Health said its announcement was "a legal term... as part of changes to make it easier for health professionals to do their job".

There have not been any cases so far in Wales but Public Health Wales' (PHW) chief medical officer for Wales has already said it is "very likely" there will be.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "The regulations apply to England only. We are looking at the need to develop equivalent regulations for Wales."

On the establishment of dedicated isolation centres, he added: "We are working closely with NHS Wales to put in place measures for a reasonable and proportionate response to the possible implications arising from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

"We are considering the possible extra burden which may be placed on our emergency departments and we will be providing NHS Wales with guidance on how they can best respond to any increase in demand."

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus outbreak response at PHW, said: "We are well prepared, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public."