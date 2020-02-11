Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Storm Ciara: 'Risking their lives' for a wave selfie

Travel disruption is expected for a third day as the impact of Storm Ciara continues to affect Wales.

Some main roads remain blocked while train services are still suspended and flood warnings and alerts are in place across the country on Tuesday.

Cars were trapped in Dolgellau, Bala, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Trawsfynydd in Gwynedd after heavy snow on Monday.

The M48 Severn Bridge between Wales and England near Chepstow is shut due to barrier repairs after a lorry crash.

Gritters - and in some cases snow ploughs - were out on most major roads across Wales overnight as the clear-up after Sunday's storm continued.

The A547 road between Abergele and Llanddulas in Conwy is closed in both directions because of flooding.

The A5 is partially blocked between Capel Curig in Conwy to Bethesda in Gwynedd after a landslip at Llyn Ogwen.

The B5106 is shut in both directions between Trefriw and Dolgarrog after the River Conwy flooded during Storm Ciara. Some minor roads in the Conwy Valley are also still shut.

The A477 Cleddau Bridge between Pembroke Dock and Neyland in Pembrokeshire has reopened to all vehicles.

Drivers going between south Wales and England have to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as the original M48 Severn Bridge is closed.

Trains between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog have been cancelled due to severe flooding on the Conwy Valley line.

Transport for Wales will put on a replacement bus service as track inspectors "have identified several sites where the ballast supporting the track has been washed away by floodwater".

Network Rail said the storm has "damaged fencing and level crossings at several locations" and further assessments will start "once the floodwater has receded".

Services on the Cambrian Line between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth and Machynlleth and Pwllheli are blocked and buses will replace trains.

Network Rail and Transport for Wales have both urged all rail passengers in Wales to check before they travel, with a number of other lines also affected.

Stena Line ferries between Fishguard to Rosslare were cancelled on Monday but have been operating on Tuesday morning.

Flooding

Winds hit 93mph (150km/h) on the Llŷn Peninsula in Gwynedd on Sunday while Capel Curig in Conwy was the UK's wettest place on Sunday when 122.6mm of rain fell in one day.

Three flood warnings are in place across Wales, which means flooding is expected and immediate action required.

Two of the warnings are near seafronts at Aberystwyth and Kidwelly in Carmarthenshire while the other is at the Lower Dee valley near Llangollen.

School closures

A number of schools in north Wales were closed on Monday and will assess whether they will also shut on Tuesday.

