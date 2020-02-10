Image caption The Porsche Cayman hit a tree after veering across the A525

A drink-driver and a passenger died when he lost control of a Porsche at 110mph after a night out, an inquest has heard.

Both men were thrown from the car, which disintegrated after hitting a tree on Denbigh bypass.

Pathologist Brian Rodgers said it was "difficult to confirm" who was driving, but injuries to Paul Corness, 27, were consistent with him being the driver.

Passenger John Roberts-Jones, 27, also died from multiple injuries.

Post-mortem tests showed Mr Corness was almost twice the legal drink-drive limit when the crash happened.

Collision investigator Gordon Saynor told the inquest in Ewloe it was "probably one of the worst" crashes he had attended in more than 40 years of service.

The Porsche Cayman hit a tree after veering across the A525, leaving a "scene of devastation" at about 23:00 on a Saturday night in April 2018.

Image caption The "catastrophic" crash happened after a Saturday night out in April 2018

North Wales Police vehicle examiner Peter Jones said the speedometer had been frozen at 110mph (177km/h) as the impact left "catastrophic" damage.

Crash detective Emma Dainty said Mr Corness, a sales rep from Denbigh, had driven at "grossly excessive speed" while under the influence of alcohol.

The inquest heard Mr Roberts' blood-alcohol count was 155 - the legal limit is 80.

Mr Roberts-Jones, who was also from Denbigh, had been drinking and had taken cocaine, the court was told.

Coroner John Gittins recorded their deaths were due to a crash where the car was driven at excessive speed when the driver was under the influence of alcohol.